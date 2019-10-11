Nominations sought for new Best Companies in Fairfield County competition

A new decade is roughly two-and-a-half months away, and with the arrival of the 2020s is an inaugural competition and awards program celebrating the region’s most innovative and insightful companies.

The Fairfield County Business Journal has announced its Best Companies in Fairfield County event, which invites the local business community to pay tribute to its boldest, finest and most holistic leaders. From now through April 2020, the Best Companies in Fairfield County will seek the input of local business professionals in gathering nominations and judging the crème of the corporate crop.

Companies of any size and in any industry that have a physical location in Fairfield County may be nominated in this competition. However, both the nominator and the nominated companies must be members of a Fairfield County-based professional business organization and the nominators must be members of FCBJ readership. The partnering organizations in this event are the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, The Business Council of Fairfield County, Darien Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce, Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Stamford Chamber of Commerce and Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 18. Companies may be nominated in one to three of the event’s seven categories that include:

• Most Entrepreneurial Company.

• Most Family-Friendly Company.

• Greenest Company.

• Most Pet-Friendly Company.

• Most Promising Company for Upcoming Generations.

• Most Socially Conscious Company.

• Most Visionary Company.

At the end of October, a panel of judges will review the nominations and create a semifinalist class known as the “Thriving Thirty.” Fairfield County Business Journal readers will be introduced to the Thriving Thirty in a booklet to be included in the publication’s Dec. 23 issue.

The booklet will also be available as a digital flipbook on the WestfairOnline.com website beginning Dec. 24.

The readers of the Fairfield County Business Journal will be able to review the booklet of Thriving Thirty companies and vote for their top picks in the competition’s seven categories. The voting period runs from Dec. 24 through Feb. 17.

The winners of the competition will be heralded as the “Best of the Best” in a special booklet that will be published in the April 27 edition of the Fairfield County Business Journal. The Best of the Best winners and the companies cited in the Thriving Thirty will be honored at an awards event during the week of April 27. The date and location of this happening will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information, contact Olivia D’Amelio, digital contact director at the Fairfield County Business Journal, at odamelio@westfairinc.com. For inquiries on sponsorship opportunities, contact Barbara Hanlon, metro sales director, at bhanlon@westfairinc.com or (914) 358-0766.