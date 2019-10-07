Westchester Community College, Pace sign transfer agreement

Westchester Community College and Pace University have signed an agreement that allows WCC graduates to transfer to Pace at a junior level.

The agreement covers students in 12 Westchester Community College majors and requires that they graduate from those programs with an A.A. or A.S. degree and a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Nursing students from Westchester Community College with a grade point average of 2.75 or higher will be eligible to enroll in the Pace Registered Nurse Bachelor of Science Online Degree Program and be eligible for a discounted tuition rate. For the transfer students, a maximum of 68 credits will be applied toward the completion of the relevant Pace Bachelor’s degree programs, and Pace has committed to offering scholarships to select transfer students.

“The college is deeply committed to helping our students succeed,” said Belinda S. Miles, president at Westchester Community College. “This includes strengthening our transfer pathways and forging new agreements with four-year institutions. Such agreements truly help our students move on toward real opportunities in the classroom and the workplace as they transition from graduation here to bachelor’s degrees at Pace and subsequent careers in their chosen fields.”

“I’m thrilled to deepen Pace University’s partnership with Westchester Community College through this innovative agreement,” Pace President Marvin Krislov said. “Westchester Community College is our county neighbor and our partner in the mission to open doors and provide opportunities for our students. This partnership helps our future graduates strengthen their skills to complete in an ever-changing global economy.”