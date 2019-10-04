Nivea launches Rethink Soft campaign to promote acts of kindness

The Nivea skin care brand manufactured by Wilton-based Beiersdorf has teamed with the nonprofit Kindness.org on a campaign titled Rethink Soft, with the goal of challenging perceptions of emotional softness.

In launching the campaign, Nivea cited a survey it conducted in July that found 59% of people believed it was negative for a person to be referred to as “soft” and 49% of people considered “soft” to be synonymous with “weak.” As part of the campaign, Nivea will donate $1 from every product purchase to Kindness.org, up to $200,000 through Dec. 31. The brand will also create a Rethink Soft “digital anthem” and highlight short films showcasing personalized stories of empowerment through kind behavior.

“We were thrilled to learn about this campaign and have the opportunity to partner with Nivea,” says Jaclyn Lindsey, co-founder of Kindness.org. “Through this partnership, we’ll gain a better understanding of the perception of soft today and help change its trajectory for tomorrow through research and in-school programming that will help foster soft skills in our youth.”

“At the heart of the brand we believe that soft, both emotionally and physically, is what connects us all,” says Lindsey Brink, vice president of marketing for Nivea U.S. “That’s why we are so excited to launch Rethink Soft and showcase how soft is capable of such powerful things, how it leads by example, and can bring out the best in us all.”