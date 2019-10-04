Greenwich attorney Gordon Caplan receives one month of jail time in college admissions scandal

Greenwich resident Gordon Caplan, the one-time high-powered attorney who admitted to paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct the answers on his daughter’s ACT college entrance exam, has been sentenced to one month in jail.

A federal judge in Boston also ordered Caplan to pay a $50,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Prosecutors had been seeking a sentence of eight months and a $40,000 fine. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Nov. 6, and will be on probation for one year after his release.

“This was not a victimless crime,” Caplan said in court during the Thursday hearing. “The real victims of this crime are the kids and parents who played by the rules of the college admissions process.”

The former co-chairman of Manhattan law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher pleaded guilty in May to one count of fraud and conspiracy; his case is part of the national college admissions cheating scandal that also ensnared celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Huffman was sentenced last month to serve two weeks in prison, along with a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service. She is due to surrender to authorities on Oct. 25. Loughlin’s case is still pending.