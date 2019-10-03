Stamford attorney arrested on witness tampering charges

The Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice has announced the arrest of Darnell D. Crosland, a prominent Stamford-based criminal defense attorney, on charges of witness tampering.

Crosland was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police on a warrant issued in conjunction with the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. He is charged with one count of bribery of a witness, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of conspiracy to commit witness tampering. All three offenses are class C felonies punishable by prison sentences ranging from one to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000 on each count.

Crosland’s most recent high-profile client is Brandon Wagshol, a Norwalk resident who received national attention after being arrested in August for possessing large-capacity weapon magazines and using Facebook postings to declare his interest in mass shootings. The arrest announcement did not state the specifics of the case against Crosland, except to note that the “investigation is continuing and the arrest warrant has been ordered sealed for 14 days from the date of arrest.”

Crosland, who is also a candidate for an at-large seat on the Norwalk Common Council, was released on $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Oct. 10. Following his release, he took to Twitter to describe his arrest as a “modern day lynching.”