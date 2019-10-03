WEB Realty Co. has announced the completion of the sale of 5 Hillandale Ave., a 12,000-square-foot office building in Stamford, for $2.15 million.

The 2-story property, which was built in 1979, will become the headquarters for Innovative Network Solutions, an IT consulting firm serving the tristate area.

The building was previously occupied by several tenants including a chiropractor, a dental practice and book publisher. Fritz G. Chery, a lead salesperson at WEB Realty Co., represented the buyers, Vinny LaRocca and Imtiaz Allie, in the transaction.

“When a successful and expanding company is looking to find a property in Stamford for their headquarters, you do whatever it takes to get it done” said Chery. “Stamford is growing, and the more businesses we can bring into the city the stronger our city will be.”