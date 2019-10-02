Gottlieb to lead Robert Martin Co.’s effort in life sciences, health tech market

The Robert Martin Co. LLC has launched an initiative to focus on the regional life sciences and health tech industry.

According to a press release from the Elmsford-based company, this new endeavor will “embrace numerous components including RMC-owned properties networked together throughout the region, high-level educational offerings and eventually, an investment fund.”

Laurence Gottlieb, former president and CEO of Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. and former head of the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, was hired to lead the effort as managing director of life sciences and health technologies.

Gottlieb said in a statement that there are more than 80 biotech and health tech companies in the Hudson Valley region with an increasing number of startup firms and incubators.

Westchester is home to two of the nation’s largest biotech firms – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics – as well as medical academic research facilities such as New York Medical College and the Burke Neurological Institute.

There are also plans to develop a biotech mixed-use campus on the North 60 property adjacent to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

“Now is the right time to fuse together Robert Martin Company’s significant real estate development and management experience with a high-growth industry seeking locations for expansion beyond the early stage incubators spread throughout the tristate region,” Gottlieb said.