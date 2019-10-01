Second phase of fixes to Trumbull’s Long Hill Green Village District underway

The second phase of improvements to Trumbull’s Long Hill Green Village District is getting underway, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

The green infrastructure project will include the installation of a patio made with permeable pavers in front of Franco Gianni’s and Mici Asian Bistro at 8 and 10 Broadway, respectively. Construction will also relocate the existing parking directly across the street, and the pavement at the end of Broadway Road that was closed several years ago will be replaced with grass. That phase of the construction is expected to be completed by late November.

The first phase of improvements was completed in June 2019 and included the addition of the right-turn lane from Whitney Avenue to Main Street.

Additional improvements in later phases will include a traffic light at Whitney Avenue and Main Street, additional sidewalks, crosswalks and improvements along the Long Hill Green on Main Street and Whitney Avenue. Those projects are all in the design process and will be implemented sequentially as the Department of Transportation completes its review of the design documents. Construction is being organized to minimize disruption to residents and businesses.

“All businesses will be open during the construction,” Tesoro said. “We are working with property owners and businesses to make sure safe entrance to the businesses is a priority during construction. Improving the safety and function of this area for residents, businesses and visitors is a priority of my administration and we will continue to communicate information regarding the project’s status and construction to allow customers to plan ahead.”