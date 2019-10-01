Harman teams with Spotify on automotive streaming partnership

Harman International has teamed with Spotify in a new partnership that will enable the integration of the Spotify app into its Harman Ignite automotive cloud platform.

According to the Stamford-headquartered Harman, drivers will now be able to download a Spotify app tailored to an automotive interior setting via the Harman Ignite cloud platform used by original equipment manufacturers. As a result, drivers with both Spotify and Spotify Premium accounts can access audio services without taking their hands off the steering wheel or their eyes off the road.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spotify into Harman Ignite and offer a seamless way to bring Spotify directly into the vehicle,” said Sandip Ranjhan, senior vice president and general manager for connected services at Harman. “Through this collaboration, Harman Ignite will expand the intuitive in-vehicle experience.”