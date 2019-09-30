Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union gets OK to expand

Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union has received approval from the National Credit Union Administration to expand its community charter.

As a result of this approval, the Kingston-based credit union can expand its membership to individuals and businesses who live, work, worship or attend school in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Sullivan counties. The organization, which was founded in 1963 as IBM Kingston Employees Federal Credit Union, has $1.1 billion in assets and provides financial services to more than 79,000 members in a 13-branch network in Ulster, Dutchess and Orange counties.

“The opportunity to offer the financial guidance, low cost products and valuable services that people need to more residents of the Hudson Valley is incredibly exciting,” credit union President and CEO Wayne Winkler said. “We’ve embraced the credit union philosophy of people helping people for 56 years. Now we have the chance to support an even greater number of local communities. This expansion is the next step in our own journey.”