Greenwich man sentenced in investment fraud scheme

Greenwich resident Leonid “Lenny” Pollak was sentenced to one year and one day of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for operating an investment fraud scheme.

According to the charges brought against him, Pollak owned an unnamed trade show and exposition organizing company in Norwalk, although research shows that he was also the co-owner of the now-defunct Comtek Expositions in Wilton and Expovision International in Greenwich.

Pollak was accused of convincing an acquaintance in 2013 to invest money in a new business venture that was allegedly planning to organize similar expositions in Ukraine, but instead spent at least $185,000 on unrelated business and personal expenses, including his home mortgage loan and private school tuition.

Pollak was arrested on Sept. 20, 2018, and pleaded guilty on March 18 to one count of wire fraud and one count of making illegal monetary transactions. The court also told Pollak to pay $236,049 in restitution to his victim.

Pollak has been free on a $200,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Dec. 9.