Building and Land Technology has completed the installation of what it says is one of Connecticut’s largest rooftop solar installations at the 500,000-square-foot Silicon Harbor office complex in Stamford’s Harbor Point.

Construction of the solar installation began in late March and the system was first energized this summer. “Our team made sure to work around the needs of the owner and occupants, minimizing interruptions and distractions,” said Daniel Stewart, business development engineer at ENGIE Services U.S.

ENGIE installed 587.2 kilowatts of solar panels on the rooftop of the complex. The system is expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of Silicon Harbor, and to produce enough renewable energy to offset up to 10% of the property’s consumption when it is fully occupied.

ENGIE performed the work in partnership with Reflective Energy Solutions, an energy broker headquartered in northern New Jersey.

BLT said the system is expected to generate 732,400 kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy per year, enough to power 70 homes.

“Our goal is to make Silicon Harbor stand out as an environmental leader, and the launch of our solar installation is a giant step in that direction,” BLT Chairman Carl R. Kuehner III said. “This cutting-edge technology allows for massive gains in building efficiency and emission reduction, and we want to be doing our part.”