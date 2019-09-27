Rockland County withdraws from federal fair housing assistance program

Rockland County has withdrawn from participating in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’sFair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP).

On June 27, HUD suspended reimbursements of Rockland County’s FHAP costs related to the investigation of discriminatory housing practices, stating that the Rockland Commission on Human Rights violated the program’s guidelines on performance standards and budget and financing requirements.

County Executive Ed Day said the withdrawal will enable an upgrading of the local fair housing program, with the goal of seeking recertification from HUD and new participation in the FHAP at a later date.

“With this step forward we can now better focus on the needs of our diverse residents,” Day said. “Right now, the HUD FHAP restrictions and requirements are onerous, to say the least, and not the best fit for our county and many other municipalities.”

Despite the withdrawal announcement, Rockland County is still eligible for reimbursement from HUD for up to $150,267 for fair housing activities conducted from 2016 through June 2019. Rockland and Westchester have been the only New York counties participating in FHAP, along with the state’s Division of Human Rights.