Sikorsky gets green light on producing HH-60W combat rescue helicopters

Sikorsky has announced that its HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter program achieved a Milestone C decision from the U.S. Air Force, which enables the program to begin low rate initial production.

According to the company, the HH-60W helicopter is designed to perform combat search and rescue and personnel recovery operations for all U.S. military services. The Milestone C designation followed more than 150 hours of joint test flights conducted by the Air Force and Sikorsky.

There are five aircraft in various stages of production at Sikorsky’s Stratford facility, and the Air Force program calls for 113 helicopters to replace its predecessor, the Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk.

“This affirmative Milestone C decision validates the modifications to Sikorsky’s most successful Black Hawk helicopter, making it capable of saving downed airmen anytime, anywhere around the world,” said Greg Hames, Sikorsky program director. “This establishes the Combat Rescue Helicopter as a production program.”