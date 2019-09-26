HomeServe USA teams with Mike Rowe of ‘Dirty Jobs’

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, has begun a partnership with television personality and author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the series “Dirty Jobs.”

In the first stage of the partnership, HomeServe will sponsor the October episodes of Rowe’s podcast “The Way I Heard It,” and the company pledged to support Rowe’s philanthropic mikeroweWORKS Foundation. HomeServe USA CEO John Kitzie praised Rowe’s work in highlighting blue-collar jobs and bringing attention to the need for vocational training and home trades workers.

“Mike has seen firsthand the many kinds of challenges homeowners face in order to maintain and enjoy their homes, just like we see every day at HomeServe,” Kitzie said. “We are committed to helping homeowners tackle household challenges, big and small. And together, HomeServe USA and Mike are focused on supporting and growing the next generation of skilled workers.”

Separately, HomeServe also announced its acquisition of Fred’s Home Services, a Euclid, Ohio-based HVAC and plumbing services provider focused on the residential market in the greater Cleveland area. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is the second Cleveland-area company to be acquired by HomeServe in the last year – in December 2018, HomeServe acquired Elyria-based Geisel Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing.