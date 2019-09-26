Norwalk’s Radeberger Gruppe USA snags beer sponsorship for New York Film Festival

Norwalk-based Radeberger Gruppe USA has announced that its Radeberger Pilsner brand has been named the exclusive beer sponsor of the 2019 and 2020 editions of the New York Film Festival.

This year’s festival will take place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 13 at Lincoln Center; the 2020 festival dates have not been scheduled yet. Radeberger Pilsner has been produced and brewed since 1872 in the German town of Radeberg, located near Dresden. In addition to Radeberger Pilsner, Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Clausthaler, DAB and BraufactuM.

“Radeberger Pilsner has been committed to the quality of its craft for nearly 150 years and today embodies the ‘Culture of Taste’ that recognizes and celebrates others’ commitment to quality and craftsmanship,” said Lisa Gustafson, senior brand manager at Radeberger Gruppe USA. “For 57 years, The New York Film Festival has been a fixture in New York City and celebrates the best in film and the arts from independent filmmakers around the world. This partnership is perfectly aligned with our mission of supporting cultural institutions and cultural expression and we’re thrilled be a part of it.”