Connecticut Distributors expanding in Stratford

Connecticut Distributors, one of the state’s largest distributors of wines and spirits, is subleasing 19,200 square feet as it expands its warehouse distribution center at 1400 Honeyspot Road in Stratford.

Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant, while Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein LLC negotiated the deal for the sublandlord, Nations Roof of New England LLC.

Founded in 1933, Connecticut Distributors handles more than 3,000 on-premise and 1,125 off-premise accounts and employs approximately 300 associates. The firm is an affiliate of Breakthru Beverage Group LLC.