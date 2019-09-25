Stamford’s ISG debuts blockchain research database

Information Services Group (ISG), a Stamford-based global technology research and advisory firm, has introduced ISG Blockchain XChange, a research database and industry collaboration platform for organizations seeking to pursue or expand their use of blockchain technology.

According to ISG, XChange provides industry-specific blockchain case studies, with data provided by a global blockchain consortia and sorted by sector, operational or functional area and geographic region. The new offering follows the 2018 introduction of the ISG Blockchain Now solution suite, which was designed to identify and leverage blockchain solutions to improve upon legacy technology and enhance current business processes and data security.

“Enterprises in virtually every industry are looking to blockchain to increase processing speeds, enhance margins and achieve profitable new business models,” said Alex Manders, director and head of ISG Blockchain Now, the firm’s blockchain advisory service. “ISG Blockchain XChange is a powerful tool for gaining insights into blockchain opportunities, with an easy-to-navigate database of real blockchain use cases that we leverage to help clients develop the best possible solutions.”