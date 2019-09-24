Ex-accounting manager sentenced to 30 days for embezzling Stratford firm

A former accounting manager for a Stratford company was sentenced to 30 days in prison for embezzling more than $130,000 from her employer.

Susanna Kurus pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud for siphoning $133,870.55 from Expand International of America, a display and banner stand manufacturer. In the period between approximately October 2014 and June 2017, Kurus used her employer’s financial accounting software for transferring customer credits to at least six of her personal debit card accounts for use on personal expenditures.

In addition to her prison sentence, Kurus was also ordered to serve 60 days of home confinement, perform 100 hours of community service and make a full restitution of the funds she embezzled. Kurus, who now resides in North Carolina, is free on $200,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Jan. 6, 2020.