Fairfield approves $7.9M plan to redesign South Benson Marina

Fairfield’s Parks and Recreation Commission has approved a $7.9 million plan to redesign its South Benson Marina.

Work, which next must be approved by Fairfield’s Board of Selectmen, will include renovating the site to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Slips would be widened, necessitating a reduction from about 600 to 471.

Town officials said they believed the planned reduction would be offset by the instituting of higher slip fees that are expected to pay for the bulk of the project.