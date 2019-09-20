Little Pub and Companions & Homemakers open in Stratford

Little Pub and Companions & Homemakers are the latest businesses to open in Stratford.

As previously reported, Little Pub took over the the former home of Marnick’s Restaurant at 10 Washington Parkway, which closed about a year ago. Owned by husband-and-wife Doug and Daneen Grabe, Little Pub opened on Wednesday. It joins the Grabes’ other Little Pubs in Fairfield, Wilton and Greenwich, as well as in Old Saybrook.

Meanwhile, home care agency Companions & Homemakers will host the grand opening of its 2505 Main St. office on Sept. 25. The new office will provide hourly home care and live-in care services to Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

Companions & Homemakers opened a Danbury location earlier this year.