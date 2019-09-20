CT added 2,800 jobs last month; unemployment rate unchanged

The state added 2,800 jobs in August, but its unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, according to the latest report from the Connecticut Department of Labor.

The Labor Department also revised its July figures, changing the 100-job loss it had initially reported to a gain of 1,600 jobs.

The state now has recovered 100,400 of the 120,300 jobs it lost in the last recession. Connecticut’s private sector has fully recovered, regaining 115,800 jobs against the 112,000 positions lost in the recession.

The leisure and hospitality sector grew the most jobs in August, adding 1,400 jobs, while gains were also seen in the professional and business services; other services; construction and mining; trade, transportation and utilities; and government sectors.

The education and health services sector lost the most jobs in August, 900, while losses were also reported in the information and manufacturing sectors. The financial activities sector remained unchanged.

Connecticut’s job growth is flat for 2019, with New Hampshire leading the region with 1.6% growth, followed by Rhode Island (1.3%), Maine (0.9%), Massachusetts (0.8%), and Maine (0.8%).

Pete Gioia, economic adviser with the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, said the August numbers represented “a welcome change.

“If this pace of job recovery continues, we will get to full recovery by early 2020,” Gioia said.