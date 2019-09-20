Remediation of Mount Vernon’s Memorial Field moving forward (finally)

The years-long saga of cleaning up Memorial Field in Mount Vernon may finally be resolved, following the city’s Board of Estimates’ approval of a $2.27 million bid by Tully Environment.

The bid was reduced from an original $3.75 million offer; as a result, the work will involve less contaminated dirt being removed.

Based in Queens, Tully – the only firm to submit a bid for the project – is now expected to remove approximately 30,000 tons of dirt and debris. Plans to relocate several large concrete boulders and other pieces of concrete were eliminated to help reduce costs.

Memorial Field has been unused for a number of years, with the once-popular site falling into disrepair as various Mount Vernon administrations came and went. Over 12,000 tons of debris and contaminated dirt were allowed to be dumped there in 2015, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has threatened the city with fines if something wasn’t done to remediate the property.

Once the cleanup is completed, Westchester County will take over in redesigning and rebuilding the park.

“After years of dysfunction and obstruction, the cleanup and reconstruction of Memorial Field will be moving forward,” Mount Vernon Mayor Andre Wallace said. “For more than a decade the citizens of Mount Vernon have waited for the return of our beloved field. The days of political kickball are over.”