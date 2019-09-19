Three doctors join WPH otolaryngology practice

Drs. Craig Berzofsky, Ameet Kamat and JK Rasamny have joined the Physician Associates Division of White Plains Hospital, the first otolaryngology practice to join the hospital.

Berzofsky of Ossining received his undergraduate degree from Emory University and his medical degree from New York Medical College, where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

Kamat of White Plains graduated from Brooklyn College and SUNY Downstate Medical College in their combined bachelor’s/medical degree program.

Rasamny of Bedford received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his medical degree from the University of Virginia, where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

The group will see patients at multiple locations, including the White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care in White Plains, the White Plains Hospital Medical and Wellness facility in Armonk and the White Plains Hospital Physician Associates practice in Somers.