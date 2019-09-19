Progressive Computing’s achievements cited

Progressive Computing Inc. has adapted to numerous industry innovations while providing vigilant and cost-effective information technology service to businesses in the New York City area and across the country for the past 25 years. The company was founded by Robert Cioffi, chief operating officer, and Ugo Chiulli, CEO, both of whom grew up in Yonkers.

Nader J. Sayegh, New York state assemblyman from Yonkers, singled out Progressive Computing’s achievements.

With offices in Westchester County and Manhattan, Progressive Computing is a leader in computer network installation, design and maintenance, offering professional, cost-effective IT services, computer consulting, technical support and computer repair to

leading-edge businesses.