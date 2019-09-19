Bridgeport Hospital Foundation receives $500K gift

A $500,000 gift from the Allison family of Westport was given to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation to support the hospital’s new Postnatal Wellness Check Program. The funds will provide services to mothers of newborns with early screening and education after childbirth.

The Postnatal Wellness Check was one of the initiatives espoused by Robert Stiller, Bridgeport Hospital’s chief of maternal-fetal medicine.

The Postnatal Wellness Check involves a check-up in the Bridgeport Hospital Women’s Care Center, where mothers will undergo examinations for behavioral and physical health issues. Based on the results of the exams, mothers will be referred to the appropriate providers for monitoring and follow-up care.