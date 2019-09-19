Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Bridgeport Hospital Foundation receives $500K gift

Bridgeport Hospital Foundation receives $500K gift

Editorial Staff
Bridgeport Hospital
From left: Michael Ivy, Bridgeport Hospital interim president and CEO; Simin Allison, whose family provided the major gift to support the Postnatal Wellness Check program; Steve Jakab, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation president; Susan Chudwick, foundation director of development; Robert Stiller, hospital chief of maternal-fetal medicine; and Mary Christoffersen, hospital vice president of nursing.

A $500,000 gift from the Allison family of Westport was given to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation to support the hospital’s new Postnatal Wellness Check Program. The funds will provide services to mothers of newborns with early screening and education after childbirth.

The Postnatal Wellness Check was one of the initiatives espoused by Robert Stiller, Bridgeport Hospital’s chief of maternal-fetal medicine.

The Postnatal Wellness Check involves a check-up in the Bridgeport Hospital Women’s Care Center, where mothers will undergo examinations for behavioral and physical health issues. Based on the results of the exams, mothers will be referred to the appropriate providers for monitoring and follow-up care.

