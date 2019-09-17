A pair of five-year lease extensions have been signed at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

In the first deal, the Avison Young team of Sean Cahill, Christopher Grundy and Lori Baker represented landlord Shelbourne Global Solutions in a lease renewal for 14,500 square feet with the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging Inc. Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein LLC represented the tenant.

Established in 1974, the agency provides leadership and resources to meet the needs of the older population and to maintain and improve the quality of life and independence of older individuals and people with disabilities. It serves Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

The second deal found the Avison Young team negotiating a 6,000-square-foot early lease extension with TD Bank for its premier lobby bank branch on the retail level of the building.