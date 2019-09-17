Newtown bulk-food retailer BD Provisions expands into Fairfield

BD Provisions, a Newtown retailer specializing in bulk foods, is opening a store at 1215 Post Road in the Brick Walk in Fairfield on Sept. 28. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with First Selectman Mike Tetreau will take place at 11 a.m.

“Our mission is to nourish the communities which our stores are in ‘one scoop at a time’,” said husband and wife co-owners John and Cynthia Boccuzzi and Tony and Tara DiPippa. “We can’t wait to bring our new concept in food retail to Fairfield and couldn’t think of a more supportive community for our second store.”

As previously reported, BD Provisions offers a curated collection of more than 300 items in bulk, including nuts, candies, grains, baking ingredients, spices, beans, loose-leaf teas, all sold by weight. The store also features a range of artisanal olive oils, vinegars, local honeys and maple syrups on tap, nut-grinding machines and a coffee roaster.

The store also offers a range of zero-waste lifestyle products and offers sustainable packaging, which includes glass jars – and a glass jar exchange program – to eliminate excess waste.