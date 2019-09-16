Ginsburg holds ribbon-cutting at Haverstraw development

Valhalla-based Ginsburg Development Cos. held a ribbon-cutting and celebration on Sept. 12 at the Haverstraw site of The Waterfront at Harbors. The event was to mark completion of the first phase in construction of that segment of the larger Harbors-at-Haverstraw community.

The first phase of The Waterfront at Harbors involves 16 units in two buildings. Ultimately there will be a total of 40 units in five buildings. The 4-story buildings in The Waterfront at Harbors are designed with only two residential units per floor. Ginsburg’s overall development on the waterfront in Haverstraw, Harbors-at-Haverstraw, is intended to ultimately have 542 units, which would be a mix of condominium apartments and townhomes.

As of the ribbon-cutting, imminent approval of the offering plan for The Waterfront at Harbors condominiums by the New York State Attorney General’s Office was expected. The two-bedroom and three-bedroom units in The Waterfront at Harbors development have estimated pricing beginning in the $400,000s and running into the $600,000s.

The completed development is to offer amenities including two swimming pools, a fitness center, indoor basketball court, massage room, café, club, game lounge and outdoor promenade with sculptures, gazebos, landscaping and water views. A marina adjacent to the development is complete with a kayak launching facility.

Still to come is Ginsburg’s 251-apartment Admirals Cove community to be built on the north side of Harbors Lagoon.

During the ribbon-cutting event, company principal Martin Ginsburg said, “We anticipate a strong demand for these premier condominium residences. There are very few opportunities on the Hudson River to live on the waterfront with 100% direct river views and all that the Harbors Community has to offer.”

Haverstraw Village Mayor Michael Kohut said, “The Village of Haverstraw is excited for the completion of this first phase of the Harbors project. Martin and GDC should be proud of what they’ve accomplished here.”

Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips said that the community welcomes with open arms the new people being attracted to the area by the project.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said the project represents forward movement for both the county and Haverstraw. “GDC has created a beautiful waterfront transit-oriented destination that will address the demand for high-caliber housing and spur economic activity in the Main Street/Broadway business district which has recently undergone a renaissance,” he said.

Ginsburg pointed out that the commute to Grand Central Terminal is just under an hour. Next to the property is the terminal for the Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry, which runs across the Hudson to connect riders from Rockland with the Metro-North Railroad at Ossining. The MTA, as part of a ticket package covering both the ferry and the train to Grand Central or the 125th Street station in Harlem, provides two free taxi rides a month from its Tarrytown station to Haverstraw to cover situations where a rider needs to get home but the ferry is not scheduled.