Japanese discount retailer Daiso coming to Scarsdale

Japanese discount retailer Daiso is opening a store in Scarsdale on Sept. 21, its third on the East Coast this year and second in New York following a grand opening in Flushing in March. An additional New York store is slated to open by the end of the year.

The 11,101-square-foot location at the Midway Shopping Center at 925 Central Park Ave. will offer products in such categories as kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery, gift wrap, greeting cards, electronics accessories, and snacks, many priced at $1.99.

The Sept. 21 grand opening is at 10 a.m., with the first 300 customers with a $40 receipt receiving a free goodie bag. A Taiko drum performance will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.

Daiso is averaging 10 to 20 store openings globally every month, and now has over 4,000 stores worldwide.