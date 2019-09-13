Design Within Reach to open outlet store in Yonkers at former Babies...

Design Within Reach, the Stamford-headquartered modern furniture and accessories retailer, is opening a new outlet store at 2700 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers.

The new store takes over the space previously occupied by the now-defunct Babies R Us chain.

An opening celebration event is planned for Oct. 5 and will feature special offers including a limited supply free gift offer with a purchase of $500 or more. The new location will showcase more than 40,000 square feet of merchandise curated from the company’s supply of one-of-a-kind samples, overstocked items, customer returns and pieces with minor scratches or dents. This is the fourth outlet store for the company, which operates retail locations in Brooklyn, Vero Beach, Florida, and Oxnard, California.

Design Within Reach President John McPhee praised the store’s position in the Westchester market.

“Its location along one of Yonkers’ major shopping avenues as well as its proximity to New York City and the surrounding tristate area makes it well positioned to serve bargain-hunting design lovers,” he said.