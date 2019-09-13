Stamford investment group buys Darien office building for nearly $2M

Stamford-based regional investment group BRC Lincoln Square LLC has bought 24 Old Kings Highway South, a 6,000-square-foot property in Darien, for $1.95 million.

A Colliers team of Senior Managing Director Robert Miller and Client Services Coordinator Tim Johnson represented both BRC Lincoln Square and seller, R&B Management LLC, in the transaction. The office building is fully leased and home to medical and professional tenants.

“Professional office buildings with medical tenants offer owners stable cash flow, which makes them in perennially high demand,” Miller said. “Coupled with the building’s 100% occupancy and excellent Downtown Darien location, this transaction was a win-win for both buyer and seller.”