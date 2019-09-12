WWE and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society team with 2K on blood cancer campaign

Stamford-based WWE and the Rye Brook-based Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are partnering with the video game publisher 2K on a marketing campaign to call attention to blood cancer research and treatments.

As part of this partnership, 2K will issue a call-to-action via the WWE Games Twitter account seeking consumers to retweet and share a donation link to LLS. For each retweet, 2K will donate $2 to LLS, up to $500,000. This campaign runs through Oct. 22, which is the release date of the WWE 2K20 video game that highlights WWE athlete and leukemia survivor Roman Reigns. 2K will also provide copies of its video games to blood cancer patients, coordinate visits with 2K personnel and WWE athletes to hospital partners of LLS, and play host to LLS personnel, patients and their families at upcoming WWE 2K20 promotional events.

“As an organization founded 70 years ago by a family who lost their 16-year-old son to leukemia, we are committed to finding cures and helping families affected by cancer, through our investment in research, free patient support services and financial support, and by advocating for laws that provide access to quality, affordable care,” said Louis J. DeGennaro, president and CEO of LLS.

“Partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the global nonprofit leader in the fight against blood cancers, is a natural extension of our WWE 2K20 relationship with WWE and Roman Reigns and an opportunity for us to give back to the community, raise awareness and join the fight to find a cure,” added Chris Snyder, vice president of marketing for Novato, California-based 2K. “Roman’s strength and perseverance to win his battle with leukemia is truly inspiring to all of us, and we are proud to feature him on both the cover of WWE 2K20 and through a dedicated 2K Tower celebrating his incredible career journey.”