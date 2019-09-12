Armonk company starts campaign to save imported cheese from Trump tariff list

World’s Best Cheeses, an Armonk-based cheese importer and distributor, has launched a campaign to have imported cheeses removed from President Trump’s proposed list of tariffed goods from Europe.

The company noted the proposed tariffs were created in response to the European Union’s subsidies within the airplane industry, with food industry goods being caught in the trade war crossfire. The final decision on the tariffs is expected next month.

In response to this situation, World’s Best Cheeses has created an online petition at ImportCheeseLovers.com to encourage a grassroots opposition to the tariff and a YouTube video explaining how imported cheese could double in price and potentially be removed from store shelves if the tariff goes into effect.

“We understand the impact that regulatory issues can have on local businesses,” said Joseph Gellert, president and owner of World’s Best Cheeses. “This decision will have a ripple effect throughout the industry, and we felt it was our duty to not only educate consumers about the proposed tariffs but combat them. The ‘Save The Cheese’ campaign and ImportCheeseLovers.com were created to aide our retail partners in conversations with their elected officials and for consumers to voice their support.”