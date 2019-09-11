Dorf & Nelson law firm earns Gender Fair designation

Dorf & Nelson said that it has been certified as a Gender Fair organization, and as the first law firm and first private-sector business to receive the designation.

The certification, according to a press release from the Rye-based firm, puts it in the company of large publicly-traded corporations such as Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft.

Gender Fair, based in Manhattan, was founded in 2014 to promote diversity and fairness in the workplace, particularly for women.

The organization leverages the idea that most Americans support women’s rights and say they would purchase products from companies that support the issues they care about.

Gender Fair urges people to stop giving money to companies that do not have women in leadership roles, stop buying brands that are marketed in ways that insult women, refuse to do business with companies that have no women on their boards, and refuse to invest in companies that do not practice gender fairness.

The organization’s free app profiles companies that satisfy its standards, according to its website, and enables consumers to identify brands and products by the top performers.

Companies are scored on their commitment to advancing female leadership, record of providing a supportive workplace, portrayal of women in advertising and contributions to corporate social responsibility programs that focus on women.

Gender Fair has focused mostly on the largest consumer products companies, using publicly available reports. About 16% of the companies it surveys qualify for certification. The companies that want to use the Gender Fair trademark must pay a yearly licensing fee.

Dorf & Nelson’s practices include corporate law, creditors’ rights, employment law, intellectual property, life sciences, litigation, medical malpractice defense, not-for-profit, property finance and real estate.

The firm lists 25 attorneys on its website, including 11 women and 14 men. Three of the 11 partners are women.

The firm also has offices in Manhattan, Garden City and Los Angeles.