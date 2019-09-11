Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim wins primary via absentee ballots

Incumbent Joe Ganim defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore for the Democratic Party nomination for Bridgeport mayor due to overwhelming support in absentee ballots.

Moore was ahead of Ganim in the vote machine count, leading by 4,140 to 3,796 votes. However, the absentee vote count was in Ganim’s favor, giving him 932 votes to Moore’s 303. Voter turnout was low, with approximately 11,000 registered Democrats from a base of 46,500 participating.

Moore received the endorsement of the Working Families Party for the general election, but her place on the November ballot has been put in doubt. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill reported yesterday that an insufficient number of verified petitions were submitted to enable the party from being on the ballot. It is not certain whether Moore would challenge this exclusion in court or seek another ballot position as a petitioning candidate or with the endorsement of another independent party.

Ganim’s come-from-behind victory is the latest chapter in a tumultuous political career. He served as Bridgeport’s mayor from 1991 until resigning in 2003 to serve a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted on 16 federal counts. In 2015, he defeated incumbent Bill Finch for the Democratic nomination as Bridgeport mayor and won the general election by a wide margin. Last year, he sought the Democratic nomination for governor but was trounced in the primary by Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, who went on to win the general election.

On the Republican side, the primary victory went to John Rodriguez, executive board president of The Bridge Academy Charter School and the party’s endorsed candidate. Rodriguez scored 282 votes, while limousine company owner Ethan Book achieved 167 and 23-year-old sales representative Dishon Francis received 144.