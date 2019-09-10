Fairfield U. best county school in region, U.S. News says

Fairfield University is the top county-based school in the Northeast, but no longer leads the region overall, according to the latest national college rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The university returned to the #3 ranking it held two years ago. This year it finished behind Providence (Rhode Island) College and Bentley University, based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sacred Heart University, also in Fairfield, graduated to the publication’s national rankings, where it placed 218th. SHU came in 35th in the north region last year.

Sacred Heart was added to a new Carnegie Classification professional practice doctoral category. In making its rankings, U.S.News strictly maps its categories to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s Basic Classification system, the accepted standard in U.S. higher education.

“This recognition is a testament to the educational excellence and successful outcomes we provide to our students through our rigorous and demanding curricula,” SHU President John J. Petillo said.

Yale tied with Columbia University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for third on the national list, trailing No. 1 Princeton and runner-up Harvard. The University of Connecticut finished 64th.