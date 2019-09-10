Home Fairfield Norwalk’s 365 Data Centers acquires New Jersey facility

Norwalk-headquartered 365 Data Centers has announced the acquisition of its 11th data center with NYI-NJ in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

365 data centerThe newly acquired facility is a 25,000-square-foot data center offering 2.3MW of capacity. The company also operates interconnected data centers in Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia and Tampa. The transaction adds more than 120 enterprise customers and increases the carrier network PoPs within the company’s network-centric ecosystem to 150.

“We’re thrilled to announce this latest acquisition of an impressive, customer-focused business and a well-maintained, highly resilient data center,” said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers. “Adding a central New Jersey data center, strategically located between our Philadelphia and New York City facilities, bolsters 365’s growing network-centric, edge data center portfolio.”

