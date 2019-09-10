Griswold Home Care of Stratford to test new coordinated care platform

Griswold Home Care of Stratford has begun a pilot study for a new coordinated care platform created by the healthcare tech company CareHandOff.

Griswold will use CareHandOff’s platform to monitor its clients remotely and provide caregivers with access to virtual coaching. The study will initially concentrate on Griswold’s local clients who are at the greatest risk of hospitalization. The collected data will be analyzed to determine if the platform can improve the caregivers’ ability to detect problems earlier and coordinate care plans with clients’ physicians, thus requiring fewer emergency room visits.

Based on the results, the study will be expanded to include clients at approximately 100 Griswold Home Care offices across the country.

“Since its founding 39 years ago, Griswold Home Care’s mission has been to give people the help they need to stay in the place they love,” said Cathy Howard, owner and director of Griswold Home Care of Stratford. “Through this study, we will be able to test new coordinated care models that allow us to partner closely with health systems and deliver the most comprehensive home care services possible.”