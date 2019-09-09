Danone North America debuts So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers

White Plains-based Danone North America has announced that its So Delicious Dairy Free subsidiary is now offering Oatmilk Creamers, a line of coffee creamers free of dairy, nuts, soy and gluten.

The new product comes in three flavors: original, vanilla and a limited-edition snickerdoodle flavor that will be available through January 2020. Oatmilk Creamers are available in for a suggested retail of $2.79 per pint. This is the latest entry in the company’s line of oatmilk products, following the recent release of a yogurt alternative and frozen desserts line.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the So Delicious oatmilk portfolio by introducing the new Oatmilk Creamers line,” said Jennifer Michuda, senior brand manager for So Delicious Dairy Free.