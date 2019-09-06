Purchase-based Atlas Air to add 100 jobs

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., which is in the cargo airline, passenger charter airline and aircraft leasing business, has renewed the lease for its corporate headquarters space at 2000 Westchester Ave. in Purchase.

The announcement did not report the size of the space being leased or other details such as the length of the lease. The company said it plans to create an additional 100 jobs in the mid-Hudson Valley region over the next five years. It said it currently employs 568 people in New York, but did not say whether all of those were in Purchase or the number includes employees at other facilities such as its logistics center at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The company said it employs more than 3,500 people in its global operations.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in 2018 Atlas Air operated more than 59,290 flights, serving 382 destinations in 89 countries. The company said it anticipated revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of approximately $520 million.

The company reported that based on the results of an IRS tax examination for 2015, it estimated that its full-year 2019 adjusted effective income tax rate would be approximately 16%.

Atlas Air began operations in 1992. The company started by leasing aircraft to other airlines complete with crew, maintenance and insurance. Today, Atlas Air Worldwide’s companies operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft. It also provides customers Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international applications.

“New York is our home and we are excited to strengthen our ties and expand our company in this dynamic, thriving state,” said William J. Flynn, chairman and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide. “We will continue to grow our team of talented, world-class, customer focused employees in New York and throughout our global network.”