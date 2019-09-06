Fairfield University to build $45 million sports arena

Fairfield University has announced plans to build an 85,000-square-foot, 3,500-seat convocation center on the current site of Alumni Hall.

The $45 million building will be the home to the university’s Division I basketball and volleyball programs, Fairfield Prep’s basketball team, and concerts and special events for both the school and neighboring community. The facility will also host a broadcast and media center.

The building was designed by Essex-based Centerbrook Architects and Planners. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring with a projected 2021 opening.

“The new arena will be a versatile, dynamic, and contemporary space providing a much-anticipated upgrade in size, technology and amenities,” said Mark R. Nemec, the university’s president.