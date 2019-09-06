PepsiCo’s Gatorade brand to debut series on youth soccer

PepsiCo’s Gatorade will release a five-episode documentary series, “Cantera 5v5,” that focuses on five young athletes competing in the 2019 Global Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament.

“Cantera 5v5” is produced and directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winners Jeff and Michael Zimbalist of All Rise Films and will have its premiere on Sept. 14 at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City.

The tournament at the center of the series is an annual five-a-side event for 14- to 16-year-olds that is held in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The athletes in the spotlight are Yahya Sabbar (Italy), Rodrigo Alpizar (Mexico), Gisela Robledo Gil (Colombia), Daniel Zabala (Argentina) and Flavia Alonso De Carvalho (Brazil).