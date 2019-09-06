Inspirica to open Franklin Apartments development in Stamford

The Stamford nonprofit Inspirica Inc. has announced a Sept. 20 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Franklin Apartments, its 47,000-square-foot, 53-unit affordable housing development at 72 Franklin St.

The property consists of 26 studio apartments, 17 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments, plus a six-classroom daycare that can accommodate 48 children.

Construction on the Franklin Apartments began in November 2017, with funding provided by a private group led by Stamford’s Garden Homes Fund.

Inspirica is promoting the project as a “deeply affordable housing development” for tenants making less than one-third of the area’s median income. Qualified tenants will begin moving in later this month.

“Franklin Apartments is a game-changer for homelessness,” said Inspirica CEO Denise Durham Williams. “At a time when the affordable housing crisis has reached new heights, the working poor are most vulnerable to homelessness. This deeply affordable, Class A rental project was built almost entirely with philanthropic and private funding and represents a model for solving our national housing crisis.”