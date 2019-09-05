Xerox to provide print infrastructure services to defense firm BAE Systems

Xerox Corp. has signed a 5 1/2-year agreement to provide a printing infrastructure for BAE Systems, a global defense, aerospace and security company.

According to Norwalk-based Xerox, it will provide analytics software to manage and optimize print network for the London-based BAE Systems, with the goal of reducing costs and bolstering document security. Xerox will also introduce multifunction printers embedded with the ConnectKey platform and productivity apps to enhance connectivity and productivity.

“Xerox’s global offering is helping us to keep our operations safe while reducing costs and delivering an innovative print solution,” said Paul Terris, head of IT procurement at BAE Systems.

“We reimagined their current processes and created a bespoke solution to drive workplace transformation with security as the backbone,” said Hervé Tessler, Xerox’s president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa operations.