Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., a Greenwich-headquartered real estate investment trust, has appointed Willis H. Stephens Jr. to fill a vacancy on its board of directors.

Stephens is a real estate-focused attorney who has been in private practice for 40 years. Since 2007, he has served as the town attorney for Southeast in Putnam County and played a key advisory role in municipal zoning, land use and transactional matters. He also serves as general counsel for the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Putnam and Southern Dutchess Counties Inc., a provider of residential and rehabilitative services for people with developmental disabilities, and served as a member of the New York State Assembly from January 1995 to December 2006.

“We are very pleased that Will Stephens has joined our board of directors,” said Willing L. Biddle, president and CEO of Urstadt Biddle. “His experience in land use zoning and approvals, as well as his familiarity with the markets in which we operate will surely add value as we adapt and potentially densify our properties in light of the changing retail environment.”