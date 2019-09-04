White Plains agency using eminent domain to take E. Post Road properties

The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency wants to use its eminent domain powers to take 12 private properties along East Post Road in the city, in addition to a parcel owned by the White Plains Housing Authority. Most of the properties are in the block of East Post Road between Winchester Street and South Lexington Avenue directly across from White Plains Hospital.

The agency has not disclosed specifically why it wants the properties but does have “a certain project” in mind.

Some of the buildings are mixed-use, containing residential units as well as street-level storefronts. Businesses operating in the properties include some longtime Post Road fixtures such as the Union Food Market, the Chinese food outlet Amy Chow Kitchen, One Source Pharmacy and the Burke & McCowen hardware store, which has been in the city for more than 90 years.

The properties that the urban renewal agency wants to take cover approximately 4.18 acres. The Housing Authority property the agency wants runs along the northern border of the private properties.

Two of the properties, 18-20 E. Post Road and 14-16 E. Post Road are owned by Gabe Realty Corp., which has its office on Grand Avenue in White Plains. Its principal is Gabriel Arango. He told the Business Journal he owns about 50 properties in White Plains, has been active in civic affairs for decades and “never before, never before, I’ve never run into this kind of problem. I admire the city of White Plains and the people who run the city are very good. However, this comes as a shock to me.”

Arango said he was surprised when he received a letter in the mail about the properties. “The city sent me a letter and the letter says very clearly that we are taking by eminent domain for the good of the city, for the community.”

Arango added that the letter did not provide any details about why the agency wanted his buildings other than the generality about a public purpose. He said that the letter advised him of an urban renewal agency meeting on Sept. 5, which he plans to attend. He said he has been in touch with some other property owners who also plan to be at the City Hall session to try to learn more.

Arango said that attorneys advised him to wait and see what kind of offer the agency would be presenting. According to the city’s tax roll, the combined full market value of Arango’s two properties the agency wants to take was $3,294,608 as of Jan. 1. However, there can be a dramatic difference between what’s shown on tax rolls and what happens in the marketplace.

Arango said while he’s concerned about the future of the businesses which operate along that stretch of Post Road, he’s even more concerned about the families who live upstairs. “There are 12 families in my two buildings, all are minorities and they need a place to live,” Arango said. “If it’s for the good of the community, people have to find out where they’re going to be relocating. There’s scarce housing at that kind of pricing. It’s terrible.”

Eminent domain is a power governments have to take private property for public use under certain circumstances. The U.S. Constitution, in the so-called “takings clause” of the Fifth Amendment, states that the federal government can’t take private property for public use without “just compensation.” It is that wording that has been interpreted to allow governments at any level to take private property for public use provided they justify the taking and pay what it’s worth. In many cases, negotiations between governments and property owners fail and a court case becomes necessary to determine whether eminent domain was justified and the government was offering a fair price for the property. The use of eminent domain sometimes is referred to as condemnation.

It took eight years of litigation for an eminent domain case involving property on Lake Street in White Plains to be settled. Property was taken from Mazur Brothers, the furniture store operator, for a project to improve the Cross Westchester Expressway. The amount of money offered by the state was challenged and the court battle involved about a half-dozen appeals.

Arango wondered why no one approached him about buying the property before the agency moved to begin the eminent domain proceeding.

“I’m 100% for the city of White Plains. It’s growing up beautifully. But, if they want to buy, buy on the open market. Nobody called me. Nobody said anything.”

No one at the mayor’s office was immediately available for comment.