Groups in 14 county municipalities receiving Neighborhood Assistance Act grants

Fourteen communities in Fairfield County are among those to receive approval of programs submitted to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services for inclusion in the 2019 Neighborhood Assistance Act program.

The NAA program is designed to provide funding to state-approved community programs conducted by municipal agencies or community nonprofit organizations. The NAA works with businesses to provide a state tax credit for cash contributions made to approved community initiatives.

The program is structured so that businesses that make charitable contributions to a qualified program are eligible to receive a credit, valued at 60% to 100% of the amount contributed, on their state corporate income tax. The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $250, while the maximum contribution that any nonprofit or municipal entity can receive is $150,000.

The types of community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include, but are not limited to: energy conservation; employment and training; child care services; neighborhood assistance; substance abuse; open space acquisition; crime prevention programs; and affordable housing development.

Thirty-one projects were approved for Bridgeport groups, including $150,000 to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Connecticut; $150,000 to the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust; and $150,000 to the Bridgeport Public Education Inc. Four projects were approved in Brookfield, led by $150,000 to WestCOG Foundation Inc.

Nineteen grants were approved for Danbury groups, including $150,000 to Danbury Animal Welfare Society Inc.; $150,000 to Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut; and $150,000 to Women’s Center of Greater Danbury Inc.

Easton’s Historical Society of Easton received $33,925, while 12 programs in Fairfield were awarded grants, including $150,000 each for Connecticut Against Gun Violence Education Fund Inc.’s “ENERGY – To Prevent Gun Violence” program and its “Community Organization and Information Delivery to At-Risk Residents” initiative.

In Greenwich, seven grants were made, including $150,000 each to Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Kids in Crisis Inc. and Young Men’s Christian Association of Greenwich Inc. Grants for three groups in Monroe were approved, including $150,000 to Monroe Playground Foundation.

Thirteen associations in Norwalk also received grants, including Maritime Aquarium ($150,000), Broad River Homes ($100,000) and Human Services Council Inc. ($90,763). Five Shelton groups received grants, led by Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley ($50,000).

Ten Stamford organizations received grants, including $150,000 each to Inspirica Inc. and Mill River Collaborative, and $100,875 to Stamford Center for the Arts.

Two groups in Stratford received grants: Sterling House Community Center Inc. ($70,500) and Perry House Foundation Inc. ($55,000 for its Energy Efficiency and Conservation program and $25,000 for its Youth Leadership and Elementary School Education initiative).

Three Trumbull organizations received grants, led by $150,000 to Make a Wish Foundation of CT. The Westport County Playhouse received $65,922, while 12 Wilton organizations were approved for grants, led by $150,000 to Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail Inc.

The full list can be found here.