Imperial Capital names head of U.S. Credit in Stamford

Longtime finance executive Timothy J. Sullivan has joined Imperial Capital LLC as managing director and head of U.S. Credit, based in Stamford.

Sullivan will be responsible for growing Imperial Capital’s existing fixed-income business across multiple asset classes.

Sullivan has nearly 25 years of industry experience, most recently as a managing director and head of high yield sales and trading at Jefferies Group LLC. Prior to that, he was a managing director in credit trading at UBS, following positions at Credit Suisse and at Merrill Lynch.

“We were searching for an established fixed-income sales and trading professional to help take our business in credit products to the next level,” said Imperial Capital CEO Randy Wooster. “We expect Tim will lead our efforts to add additional talent to grow our business.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Imperial Capital provides clients with insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in North America, Europe and in emerging markets.