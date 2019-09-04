CT Gov. Lamont signs executive order to speed up climate change strategies

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order aimed at intensifying the state’s efforts in combating climate change.

“Climate change is an urgent, existential threat that must be tackled immediately, and under the leadership of this administration I am going to see to it that Connecticut remains a national leader on climate action,” Lamont said during a climate change forum held yesterday in Hartford.

“While the highest levels of our federal government are refusing to accept scientific facts, we need state governments to unite and address one of the most pressing international problem of our times. The effects of climate change are impacting our air, water, health, natural resources, economic, and the quality of life of every current and future citizen of Connecticut. We have an obligation to act now.”

The executive order tasked the Governor’s Council on Climate Change (GC3), created in 2015 by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, with developing a climate adaptation strategy that details the impacts of climate change on Connecticut’s infrastructure, agriculture, natural resources and public health. The GC3 will also prepare a list of recommendations for addressing these issues, which will be included in a plan that will be presented by Jan. 15, 2021.

The executive order directs the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to evaluate strategies for achieving a 100 percent clean energy grid by 2040.

Lamont’s executive order also increases the GC3’s membership to include representatives from municipal government, previously underrepresented state agencies, environmental advocacy groups and the health and equity sectors. The GC3’s original configuration consisted of number of state agency commissioners, insurance industry executives and members of the business community and advocacy organizations.